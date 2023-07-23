Several vehicles were damaged after heavy rain lashed Gujarat's Junagadh on Sunday. Waterlogging and flash floods were reported from the city after massive rainfall in the area on Saturday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Junagadh today and a yellow alert for tomorrow. Gujarat Flood Video: Cattle, Vehicles Wash Away in Massive Flash Flood Triggered by Heavy Rains in Junagadh.

Gujarat Rains Video:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Several vehicles damaged after heavy rain lashed the area; visuals from Junagadh IMD has issued an orange alert for Junagadh for today and a yellow alert for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3v360gPp0i — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

