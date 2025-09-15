Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 15 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who marked four years in office on September 13, has consistently placed women's empowerment and maternal health at the forefront of his governance priorities, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, said a press release from the Gujarat CMO.

Health experts note that under his leadership, Gujarat has made significant strides in maternal and child healthcare over the past four years. A key driver of this progress has been the Namo Shree Yojana, which has quickly emerged as one of the most impactful initiatives for ensuring healthcare and nutrition support to pregnant women and mothers across the state.

Launched in February 2024 as a flagship initiative of CM Patel, the Namo Shree Yojana has achieved remarkable reach in just 18 months. More than 6.21 lakh women have already benefited, receiving over Rs 354 crore directly in their bank accounts. Registrations too have surged, with close to 11 lakh women enrolled as of September 7, 2025, underscoring the scheme's growing trust and widespread impact among families across Gujarat.

The Namo Shree Yojana provides eligible women with financial assistance of up to ₹12,000 for their first two live births. This support is linked with central schemes like PMMVY and JSY, making it more comprehensive.

For the first pregnancy, the assistance is disbursed in four stages: ₹5,000 at registration (₹2,000 from the state and ₹3,000 from the Centre), ₹2,000 after six months of pregnancy (state), ₹3,000 immediately after institutional delivery (state), and ₹2,000 following the 14th-week immunisation (Centre).

For the second pregnancy, the structure changes slightly. Women receive ₹2,000 at registration, ₹3,000 after six months, ₹6,000 after institutional delivery (provided by the Centre if the newborn is a girl and by the state if it is a boy), and ₹1,000 from the state after the 14th-week immunisation. The entire amount is transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank account, ensuring both nutritional support and financial empowerment.

Access to the scheme has been simplified and made transparent. Pregnant women are registered at health centres and regional levels through the state's TeCHO+ portal, where their documents are uploaded. Verification is carried out at both the health centre and taluka levels, followed by final clearance at the state level through the PFMS system.

Once verified, the financial benefit is transferred directly to the woman's bank account via DBT, ensuring timely delivery of assistance with complete transparency.

Gujarat has made remarkable progress in maternal health over the past decade. Between 2013 and 2023, the state's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) dropped by 54.5 per cent, from 112 deaths per 100,000 live births to just 51. According to 2023 figures, this achievement not only places Gujarat well below the national average of 88 but also means the state has already met the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of reducing MMR to below 70 by 2030, well ahead of schedule.

Experts note that this progress is the outcome of sustained and coordinated efforts between central and state programs.

Alongside the flagship Namo Shree Yojana, initiatives such as SUMAN, PMSMA, Mamta, and Khilkhilat have played a crucial role in ensuring timely healthcare, nutrition, and support for pregnant women and mothers across the state. (ANI)

