Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): One woman died in an accident after a four-wheeler collided with a two-wheeler in Gujarat's Vadodara, police said on Friday.

Joint CP Leena Patil said, "A 4-wheeler rammed into a 2-wheeler and one woman died in the accident. The accused driver has been caught. Police are conducting further probe...this is a case of drunk driving."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

