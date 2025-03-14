Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): More than five scrap godowns were gutted in a massive blaze at the Ankleshwar area of Bharuch on Friday evening.

Visuals showed black plumes of smoke and huge flames of fire emerging from the site.

More than 10 fire tenders were at the spot to control the blaze, as per officials.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

