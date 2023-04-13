Ahmedabad, Apr 13 (PTI) The report of the OBC Commission on nature and implication of backwardness in local bodies in Gujarat to decide on reservation was on Thursday presented by the panel's chairperson Justice (retd) KS Jhaveri to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The commission was formed in July last year to collect and analyse data in order to fix quota for Other Backward Classes for local body polls.

The Supreme Court had directed states that seats to be reserved for OBCs in each local body will have to be decided as per recommendations of such a commission following a detailed study.

Local body polls in Gujarat were postponed after the apex court's order since it called for the setting up of a commission.

Earlier, 10 per cent seats in local bodies, such as village panchayats and municipalities, were reserved for OBC candidates.

"We have submitted our report to the chief minister today,” Justice (retd) Jhaveri told reporters, though he declined to reveal details of the report.

As per procedure, the report of the commission, after it is submitted to the CM, will be tabled in the Assembly.

Incidentally, the opposition Congress had sought the report of the commission, which was given two extensions to complete its analysis, be made public and had raised the issue in the Assembly last month.

