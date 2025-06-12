Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): An Air India flight, with over 200 onboard on its way to London's Gatwick airport crashed near Ahmedabad's Shahibaug airport shortly after taking off post noon on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he is personally monitoring the situation.

He took to X to say, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site..."

Fire services and other agencies rushed to the crash site in Ahmedabad.

Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, have been moved from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site.

A total of three more teams are being moved from Vadodara, said NDRF.

"The Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar, DGCA said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash. He also assured to provide Central government assistance.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel took to X to post, "I am deeply saddened by the incident of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital are made on a priority basis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full cooperation..." (ANI)

