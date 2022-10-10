Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], October 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the development of Gujarat's Bharuch as he laid the foundation stone of a new airport in the region and said there would be a new momentum to growth due to the "double engine" government in the state.

"After doing so much business, and business from the country and abroad, now when the airport is being founded, the development is about to get a new momentum and a new flight. And when there is a double-engine government of Narendra-Bhupendra, then the airport work will also be completed faster," said PM Modi.

He expressed happiness over the construction of the airport and said, "I am happy to announce that now along with industrial development, Bharuch will also be home to an international airport. This airport will play an important role in increasing exports from Gujarat."

He stressed that Bharuch won't need to depend on airports in other areas as it will have one of its own. "Bharuch won't need to depend on Baroda or Surat airport. Now Bharuch will have its own airport. So, today, the foundation stone is being laid to build a new airport at Ankleshwar," he said.

PM Modi also noted that his home state has now gotten its first drug park. "Today Gujarat has got the first bulk drug park, and that too in my Bharuch. Several plants related to the chemical sector have also been inaugurated today," he said.

Recalling the late SP Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav in his speech, PM Modi highlighted his relationship with Yadav.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's demise is a huge loss for the nation. I had a special relationship with him. When BJP declared me as PM candidate in 2014, I spoke to all opposition leaders. He gave me his blessings in the way of his advice which has stayed with me even today," he added.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Amod town of Bharuch district.

In another step towards making India "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) in the pharmaceutical sector, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of a bulk drug park at Jambusar. In 2021-22, bulk drugs accounted for over 60 per cent of total pharmaceutical imports. (ANI)

