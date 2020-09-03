Ahmedabad, Sep 3 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of police in Rajkot city of Gujarat was caught for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 5,000 bribe from a fellow policeman, the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday.

ASI Balwantsinh Jadeja, currently posted at Rajkot city control room, was caught accepting the bribe from a traffic constable on Wednesday, the ACB said in a statement.

The complainant serves as a constable with the Rajkot city traffic police department. He was recently posted in traffic mobile van, it added.

Jadeja had previously worked in the traffic branch and was recently transferred to the control room. He pretended to have a clout in the traffic branch and asked the constable to shell out Rs 5,000 for joining the mobile van duty, the anti- graft agency said in the statement.

Jadeja allegedly tried to intimidate the constable saying he will be harassed if he does not pay the money.

The complainant approached the ACB, which laid a trap outside the police control room premises and caught Jadeja red-handed, it added.

