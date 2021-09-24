Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (PTI) Gujarat reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the state's infection tally to 8,25,814, a health official said on Friday evening.

No fatality on account of the viral infection was reported, so the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082.

With 12 persons getting discharged from hospitals, the recovery count rose to 8,15,587.

The state has 145 active cases, of which four are on ventilator support.

A government release said 5.88 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 5.24 lakh during the day.

Neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu had no active cases as of Friday evening, an official from the Union Territory said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,814, new cases 17, total deaths 10,082, recovered 8,15,587, active cases 145.

