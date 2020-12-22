Ahmedabad, Dec 22 (PTI) Gujarat reported 988 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 2,37,247, said the state health department.
With seven fresh fatalities, the death toll rose to 4,248, said the department in a release.
Recovery outnumbered new cases with a total of 1,209 COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.
The number of recovered cases has gone up to 2,21,602, said the release.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in Gujarat now stands at 93.41 per cent with a total of 11,397 active cases as on date.
Asmany as54,587 tests were conducted for the virus in the last 24 hours at a rate of 839.80 tests per day per million population, the release said.
With this, the number of samples tested so far rose to 91,62,980.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,37,247, new cases 988, deaths 4,248, active cases 11,397, people tested so far 91,62,980.
