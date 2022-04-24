Ahmedabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 12 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 12,24,245, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,13,204 persons have recovered from the infection, including 17 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 98.

Ahmedabad led with five cases, followed by four in Vadodara, two in Rajkot and one in Navsari, he added.

A government release said 9,729 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered in the state to 10.72 crore.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to remain coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,245, new cases 12, death toll 10,943, discharged 12,13,204, active cases 98, people tested so far - figures not released.

