Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 22 (ANI): Gujarat reported 21,225 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 9,254 patients were recovered and discharged.

The number of active cases stands at 1,16,843.

With 16 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 10,215 in the state.

So far, Gujarat reported 10,22,788 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

