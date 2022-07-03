Ahmedabad, Jul 3 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 456 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,33,698, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,947, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 386 during the day and reached 12,19,203, leaving the state with an active caseload of 13,548, he added.

He said Ahmedabad led with 207 cases, followed by 97 in Surat, 41 in Vadodara, 15 Bhavnagar, among other districts.

A government release said 11.15 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including 12,372 on Sunday.

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, raising its tally of active cases to seven, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,33,698, new cases 456, death toll 10,947, discharged 12,19,203, active cases 3,548, people tested so far - figures not released.

