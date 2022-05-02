Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) workers on Monday after AAP workers protested outside the BJP office in Surat in Gujarat.

AAP protesters were led by its state unit chief Gopal Italia. The clash between the workers of the two parties led to injuries to some of the workers.

AAP alleged that in the general meeting held on Saturday in Surat Municipality, AAP councillors were not allowed to speak and discuss the proposals and the meeting was abruptly ended.

The AAP workers spent Saturday night protesting outside the BJP headquarters.

BJP leader Jagdish Patel alleged that a group of AAP workers went to the BJP office with placards and tried to enter and created a ruckus.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Look at these goons. Openly beating. Hooliganism has been committed across the country. Will such a country progress? These people will never give good education or employment to your children. Because they want unemployed goons and laughter for politics. All patriotic youth must unite against these." (ANI)

