Ahmedabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Gujarat reported 12 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,24,248, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943, a health department official said on Monday.

So far, 12,13,221 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 17 in the last 24 hours, leaving Gujarat with an active caseload of 93, he said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,248 new cases 12, deaths 10,943, discharged 12,13,221 active cases 93 and people tested so far - figures not released.

