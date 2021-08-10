Ahmedabad, Aug 10 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday added 21 cases to its COVID-19 tally, which reached 8,25,085, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,077 and the number of people discharged rose by 24, an official said.

Also Read | Drunk Man Kills Neighbour’s Goat in Bihar’s Aurangabad District, Arrested.

The recovery count in the state stands at 8,14,802, which is 98.75 per cent of the tally, leaving the state with 206 active cases, of which four patients are on ventilator support, he informed.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 To Be Launched Tomorrow During Galaxy Unpacked Event.

A government release said the overall number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state reached 3.76 crore, including over five lakh on Tuesday.

Neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu reported one COVID-19 case and three recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,626 and the recovery count to 10,618. The Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, has an active caseload of four, an official informed.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,085, new cases 21, deaths 10,077 discharged 8,14,802 active cases 206 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)