Ahmedabad, Jun 17 (PTI) Gujarat registered 225 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 12,27,165, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,946, a health department official said on Friday.

The recovery count increased by 141 during this period to touch 12,15,033, taking the active caseload to 1,186, he said.

