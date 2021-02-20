Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat increased by 258 on Saturday to touch 2,66,821, while 270 people were discharged post recovery, said a health official.

The number of people who have been discharged so far stands at 2,60,745, a recovery rate of 97.72 per cent, while the toll stood unchanged at 4,404 as no death was reported on Saturday, he said.

The state now has an active caseload of 1,672, including 29 on ventilator support.

"Surat reported 51 new cases, followed by 49 in Vadodara, 45 in Ahmedabad, 25 in Rajkot, 10 in Kheda, nine in Gandhinagar, eight in Anand, seven in Junagadh, and five each in Kutch and Sabarkantha," he said.

In the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway, a total of 8,12,333 beneficiaries have been administered the first dose, and 51,236 have been given the second dose, a state official informed.

No new case or recovery was reported from neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,66,821, new cases 258, death toll 4,404, discharged 2,60,745, active cases 1,672, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)