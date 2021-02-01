Ahmedabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 298 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,61,838, while one person succumbed to the viral infection, the state Health department said.

The lone fatality from Kheda district was recorded a day after the state reported no new death due to COVID-19 after nearly nine months. Gujarat's overall fatality count now stands at 4,388.

A total of 406 patients were discharged during the day, taking the cumulative count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,54,109. The case recovery rate in the state is 97.05 per cent,the department in a release.

Gujarat is now left with 3,341 active cases and 30 of them are on ventilators, it said.

Vadodara reported 77 new cases, Ahmedabad 64, Surat 42, and Rajkot 41.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar reported 11 new cases, Amreli seven, Morbi and Jamnagar six each, Bharuch, Gir Somnath and Kheda four each, etc on Monday, the release said.

A total 34,440 persons were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Monday across 807 booths in Gujarat, taking the total number of beneficiaries inoculated so far since January 16 to 3,51,904, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,61,838, new cases 298, death toll 4,388, discharged 2,54,109, active cases 3,341, people tested so far - figures not released.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the number of recovered cases rose to 3,363 with one person being discharged during the day, official said.

The overall count of COVID-19 cases in the UT now stands at 3,370, with five active cases and two deaths so far, officials added.

