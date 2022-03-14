Ahmedabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Gujarat reported 33 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,23,632, while one death took the toll to 10,939, a state health department official said on Monday.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Taking 'Full Control' of Major Ukrainian Cities.

So far, 12,12,187 people have been discharged post recovery so far, including 63 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 506 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Private Airlines Not Using Aerobridges for Boarding and Deboarding to Save Money, Aged People Bearing Brunt: Parl Panel.

The tally and toll in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu remained unchanged at 11,410 and 11,406 respectively, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with no active case.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,632 new cases 33, deaths 10,939, discharged 12,12,187 active cases 506 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)