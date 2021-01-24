Ahmedabad, Jan 24 (PTI) Gujarat has recorded 410 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count of infections to 2,59,097, the state Health department said on Sunday.

With one more person succumbing to the viral disease, the overall toll in the state mounted to 4,376, the department said in a release.

A total of 704 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,50,056, it said.

Gujarat is now left with 4,665 active cases.

