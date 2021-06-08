Ahmedabad, Jun 8 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 695 new COVID-19 cases and 11 casualties that raised its tally of infections to 8,17,707 and toll to 9,955, an official from the state health department said.

Apart from this, at least 2,122 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 7,93,028, he said.

With a recovery rate of 96.98 per cent, the state is now left with 14,724 active cases, of which 351 patients are in a critical condition, the official said.

Vadodara reported 140 new infections, the highest, followed by Ahmedabad with 113 cases, Surat with 109, Rajkot with 51, Junagadh with 41, Jamnagar with 30 and Gandhinagar with 12.

While Ahmedabad and Surat reported three casualties each, Vadodara saw one fatality during the day, he said.

With the addition of seven new infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 10,400, it was stated.

At least 10,246 patients have recovered from the infection in the region so far, leaving it 150 active cases.

Meanwhile, 2,58,797 people were vaccinated in the state during the day, raising the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 1,89,14,643, the health department data revealed.

As many as 1,83,016 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years got inoculated, taking the total number of people covered in this group to 28,45,369, it stated.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,17,707, new cases 695, death toll 9,955, discharged 7,93,028, active cases 14,724, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)