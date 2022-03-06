Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Gujarat reported 71 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which increased the tally to 12,23,262, while one death in Surat took the toll to 10,935, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Takes Shirt Off in Front of Women Cops, Jailed For 10 Days.

So far, 12,11,413 people have been discharged post recovery, including 140 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 914, he said.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar Attacks Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Over His Remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ahmedabad reported 31 new cases, Vadodara 16, Tapi four, Banaskantha three, Rajkot two and Surat one, among others, he added.

A government release said 36,843 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 10.34 crore.

The tally and recovery count in adjoining Dadra Nagar Havel and Daman and Diu stood unchanged at 11,410 and 11,404, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active caseload of two.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,262, new cases 71, death toll 10,935, discharged 12,11,413, active cases 914, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)