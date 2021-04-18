Ahmedabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 10,340 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest spike in a day, taking the number of infections beyond 4 lakh to reach 4,04,569, the state health department said on Sunday.

The state also saw the highest 110 fatalities during the day, taking the toll to 5,377, it said in a release.

The number of active cases in Gujarat has risen to 61,647.

Among the 100 fatalities, Ahmedabad and Surat districts each recorded 28 deaths, followed by 11 in Rajkot, 10 in Vadodara, 7 in Surendranagar, 6 in Jamnagar, 5 in Gandhinagar, 3 in Bharuch, 2 each in Banaskantha, Mehsana, Morbi, Sabarkantha, and one each in Arvalli, Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh and Kheda.

Ahmedabad city registered 3,641 COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, followed by 1,929 in Surat city, 683 in Rajkot city, 496 in Surat district, 389 in Mehsana, 325 in Vadodara city, 234 in Jamnagar city, 184 in Vadodara district, 158 in Patan, 132 in Jamnagar district and 128 in Rajkot district.

A total of 3,981 people were discharged during the day in Gujarat, taking the overall count of recoveries to 3,37,545, the release said.

With a decline in recoveries compared to the new cases, Gujarat's rate of recovery fell to 83.43 per cent.

"A total of 88.80 lakh people in Gujarat have been administered the first dose of anti-COVID 19 vaccines while 14.07 lakh have been given the second till date," as per the release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,04,569, new cases 10,340, deaths 5,377, discharged 3,37,545, active cases 61,647 and people tested so far - figures not released.

In adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 193 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said, adding that 53 patients recovered during the day.

Of the 4,950 COVID-19 cases registered so far in the UT, four people have died, 3,848 recovered while 1,098 are active cases, said a release issued by the UT administration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)