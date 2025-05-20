Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 20 (ANI): Gujarat is steadily emerging as the nation's growth engine, making remarkable progress across all sectors. Yet, alongside this rapid development, the state remains sincerely committed to disaster preparedness and resilience. This commitment was reflected in the recent unseasonal rainfall and heavy winds.

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat State Energy Department demonstrated swift and organised action to face the challenge head-on, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release on Tuesday.

Anticipating the upcoming monsoon season, the power companies had already put a comprehensive Disaster Management Plan in place. Essential materials were stocked at vulnerable locations to ensure a rapid response. When the unexpected heavy rain and strong winds swept across the state on the evening of May 5, 2025, the Control Room at Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) and its allied companies were immediately activated to monitor the situation closely.

The very next day, the Energy and Petrochemicals Department held a review meeting and directed all teams to accelerate their work while ensuring safety is not compromised. In total, 1,026 teams from power distribution companies and 87 teams from the transmission company, including 5,426 skilled personnel, were deployed to repair damage and restore power as quickly as possible.

A key tool in this operation was the GeoUrja system--a geo-mapped electricity network integrated with an online power supply status monitoring platform. This technology helped decision-makers prioritise restoration work effectively and speedily across affected areas. Additionally, regular preventive maintenance of the electricity network, carried out before the monsoon season, played a significant role in minimising damage caused by the sudden unseasonal rain and gusty winds.

Between the evening of May 5 and the morning of May 6, the severe weather disrupted the power supply in 7,327 villages across various districts. However, power was restored in over 6,425 villages--more than 88 per cent--within the first 24 hours, and the remaining 902 villages were fully restored within 48 hours.

Eight towns under PGVCL also faced power disruption and had their supply restored within 12 hours. The affected areas fell under the operational regions of DGVCL, MGVCL, PGVCL, and UGVCL distribution companies. The districts most hit by the storm included Bharuch, Anand, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Kheda, Panchmahal, Vadodara, Mahisagar, Surendranagar, Banaskantha, and Aravalli.

In these areas alone, 5,822 villages were affected, impacting a population of approximately 12.68 lakh. Out of these villages, 4,987 villages (more than 85 per cent) had power restored within 24 hours, with the rest restored by 48 hours. 480 power distribution transformers were damaged; 376 have been brought back online immediately, and the rest were fixed in record time. Among 216 affected substations, 215 were operational within 24 hours, and the last one was restored within 12 hours. Of 231 damaged transmission lines, 186 had power restored within a day, with 210 lines restored in 48 hours.

Vadodara city faced a particularly severe impact when around 150 feeders of 11 kV went down due to strong winds. The electricity department acted immediately, deploying teams to repair fallen poles and restore power without pause. MGVCL also established a control room at the circle office to monitor and coordinate restoration efforts closely.

Due to the strong winds and heavy rainfall in Vadodara, trees and hoardings collapsed, damaging power lines across the city. A total of 151 feeders of 11 kV were impacted, but all were restored by late night after the storm. Over 100 departmental teams and more than 20 contractual teams were deployed for repairs and line erection. Three dedicated teams were assigned for transformer rectification, along with a Ring Main Unit (RMU) team and an underground fault detection team to ensure swift restoration. MGVCL immediately set up a control room at the circle office for round-the-clock monitoring and coordination. By the next evening, the power supply was fully restored across the city.

The main damage was due to uprooted trees and fallen hoardings, which led to the breakdown of 76 poles and 7 transformers. MGVCL also deployed cable fault detection vans, ladder vans, and cranes to remove obstructions and carry out repairs. Despite the extensive damage, MGVCL's team worked tirelessly through the night. The centralised complaint centre received over 5,360 complaints on the same day. Out of these, 4,700 were resolved quickly, and the remaining were addressed soon after this proactive planning.

Quick response and technological integration highlight Gujarat's readiness to face natural calamities while continuing its role as the nation's growth engine. Under the leadership of CM Patel, Gujarat is not only moving ahead in development but is also building a future that is strong, resilient, and prepared for any challenge, the press release added. (ANI)

