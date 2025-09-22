Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], September 22 (ANI): A ship anchored at Porbandar Subhashnagar Jetty in Gujarat caught fire on Monday. The fire dousing operation began with three fire brigade vehicles arriving at the scene, said officials.

The ship, which belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons, was towed to the middle of the sea as the fire became severe due to its load of rice. The ship was bound for Bosaso, Somalia.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

