Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated development projects worth Rs 73 crore and laid the foundation stone for projects valued at Rs 362.45 crores in Surat, presenting a total of Rs 435.45 crore in development initiatives to the city's residents.

According to a release, he also conducted a computerised draw for the allocation of 1,494 newly constructed PMAY houses by the Surat Municipal Corporation for underprivileged citizens. Chief Minister interacted with frontline sanitation workers--who played a vital role in realising the vision of 'Swachh Surat' and in helping the city secure a leading position in the Super Swachh League--and extended his heartfelt congratulations to them.

Robotics labs have been made operational in 18 Suman Schools under the Surat Municipal Corporation to provide innovative education. Students from these schools provided insights to the Chief Minister about the AI-based innovative learning being implemented through these labs.

The Chief Minister also visited the robotics lab exhibition stall set up by the Surat Municipal Corporation and encouraged the students for their creativity and efforts.

Chief Minister addressed the gathering at an event held at Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium in Adajan-Pal, Surat. The event was graced by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, Finance and Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai, Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, and Minister of State for Forest and Environment, Mukesh Patel.

The Chief Minister stated that under the Urban Development Year initiative, a series of development projects are underway across Surat city and district. These multi-crore projects, focused on improving public amenities and infrastructure, will significantly enhance Surat's Ease of Living index, thereby uplifting the overall quality of life for its citizens.

Referring to Surat's relentless development journey over the past two decades, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that in the last 20 years, the city has undergone a transformational shift through a series of development projects.

He added that Surat has also carved a distinct identity nationwide in the field of cleanliness. The multi-crore development projects launched today reflect the state government's strong commitment to guiding Surat further along the path of progress.

He described these development projects and forward-looking plans as key drivers of transformative change in the social, economic, and industrial landscape of the Surat Economic Region, and expressed confidence that Surat will play a pivotal role in shaping Viksit Gujarat.

Chief Minister congratulated Surat Municipal Corporation and the people of Surat for securing the highest score in the Super Swachh League under 'Swachh Survekshan 2024' in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakhs, and for achieving the top rank in the country in solid waste management.

He stated that by attaining a leading position in both cleanliness and development, Surat has truly lived up to the saying 'Surat - the Golden City'.

Chief Minister lauded the dedication and hard work of Surat's cleanliness team and sanitation workers, praising their efforts in helping the city secure a place among the cleanest cities in the country under the Super Swachh League, and in earning the recognition of being a clean city.

He stated that these frontline sanitation workers, the backbone of 'Swachh Surat', have become a beacon of inspiration for the entire state of Gujarat. He made a heartfelt appeal to the citizens to adopt cleanliness as a way of life and to remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding Surat's exemplary cleanliness standards.

The Chief Minister called upon everyone to contribute towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat by actively participating in water, environment, and energy conservation efforts.

Bhupendra Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned Viksit Bharat@2047. In line with this vision, Gujarat has charted a roadmap for 'Viksit Gujarat@2047' by developing its cities as growth hubs under the guiding mantra of 'Earning Well, Living Well'.

He said that a comprehensive plan is already in motion to develop Surat city and its surrounding regions as a growth hub for holistic development. In this context, he emphasized the state's dedicated focus on e-mobility as a crucial step toward realizing the Prime Minister's vision of achieving net-zero carbon Footprint by 2070.

He highlighted that with a 108 km BRTS corridor and the operation of 450 electric buses, Surat has emerged as a frontrunner in green mobility across the country. He commended the Surat Municipal Corporation and its officials for their dedicated efforts in achieving this milestone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2005, had initiated the celebration of Urban Development Year for the first time. This visionary step gave a new direction to urbanization in Gujarat.

Building upon this legacy, the state government is celebrating the year 2025 as Urban Development Year, with a focus on transforming cities into world-class urban centers. Guided by the mantra "Urbanization is not a problem, but an opportunity," the government is making continuous efforts to make cities, towns, and villages green, clean, and sustainable.

The Chief Minister said that it is the vision of the state government to ensure that Gujarat's cities become conducive to green growth and inclusive development.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to the valiant heroes and martyred soldiers of the Kargil War, honoring their unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the nation.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been tirelessly working to build a Viksit Bharat through a politics of development, while also boosting the morale of the armed forces and ensuring the nation's security.

Marking 4,079 days of service as the Prime Minister of India, he has truly embodied the spirit of a dedicated public servant, demonstrating unwavering commitment to the nation's progress and security. The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister for his remarkable and inspiring tenure.

On this occasion, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, stated that Surat's development has become a benchmark for the entire nation. He emphasized that Surat has undertaken long-term planning to meet the city's population and industrial water needs for the next 50 years, reflecting its visionary approach.

He further added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Surat is moving swiftly along the path of progress. He remarked, "Being at the forefront has always been Surat's nature and strength."

Extending his congratulations to the sanitation workers, he said that Surat secured the highest score in the Super Swachh League at the national level. He urged all citizens of Surat to take pride in this collective achievement and emphasized that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility, calling on everyone to avoid littering and uphold the city's clean image.

He stated that under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, with the collective support of people across the country, 32 lakh rainwater harvesting structures have been constructed within just eight months. Highlighting the significant contribution of Banaskantha district, he mentioned that Banas Dairy and 27,000 farmers have carried out remarkable water conservation efforts through public participation.

Across the country, there are over 6,500 small and large check dams. While India receives approximately 4,000 billion cubic metres (BCM) of rainfall, its current water storage capacity is only 750 BCM, underscoring the urgent need to expand water conservation efforts.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for allocating Rs 50 lakh each to every MLA, amounting to a total of Rs 100 crore dedicated specifically for water conservation initiatives.

Congratulating the sanitation workers, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, stated that the citizens of Surat have succeeded by sincerely adhering to all cleanliness protocols. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolutely taken up the mission of realizing Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a Swachh Bharat with unwavering commitment.

He emphasized that maintaining Surat's cleanliness is a shared moral responsibility, and urged everyone to remain actively involved in upholding the city's high standards of hygiene and sanitation through continued collective effort.

Mayor Daxesh Mavani stated that Surat is a well-planned and dynamic city that is progressing at a rapid pace. As the city continues to expand, the state and central governments, in coordination with the Surat Municipal Corporation, are collectively striving to provide citizens with improved infrastructure and essential amenities.

He said that Surat has demonstrated its resilience and capability by emerging as one of the cleanest cities, even during challenging situations such as floods and plague. He credited the cooperation, awareness, and civic responsibility of the people of Surat as the true foundation behind this achievement. With Surat securing the top position in the Swachh Super League, he said that every citizen and every sanitation worker of the city has played a crucial role in reaching this significant milestone, reflecting a true spirit of collective effort and civic pride.

On this occasion, the booklet titled 'Surat: Future City of Viksit Bharat@2047' was released by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

The Chief Minister participated in a group photo session with the frontline sanitation workers, who are the cornerstone of 'Swachh Surat', and lauded their dedicated efforts.

Prior to this event, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Surat Municipal Corporation corporators at the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Center) in Vesu. (ANI)

