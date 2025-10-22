Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], October 22 (ANI): In Gujarat's Mehsana district, a teacher's creative idea is transforming how students engage with one of the most overlooked subjects, Social Science. Diptiben Joshi, a dedicated educator at Dholasan Primary School, through an innovative teaching method, is making headlines for turning classroom learning into a game of riddles and curiosity.

Every morning, Diptiben rides several kilometres from her home to school with a single mission: to make learning fun and meaningful. Her unique initiative, titled 'Today's Riddle', presents students from Classes 6 to 8 with daily puzzles based on their Social Science lessons.

"I have prepared riddles on social science for students from 6th to 8th grade. Every day, one riddle is displayed at school and also shared on social media. The student who finds the answer first is rewarded and honoured during the school prayer," Diptiben said, adding that this practice has sparked curiosity and enthusiasm among students.

What started as a local classroom idea has now spread across Gujarat. Many teachers have adopted Diptiben's innovation, which she proudly says has also helped improve students' SAT and PAT scores. "My innovation is not limited to my school; I have tried to spread it to every corner of Gujarat. Teachers and students across the state are taking advantage of it," she shared.

Students at Dholasan Primary School say the riddles have changed their attitude toward studying. "When Diptiben ma'am sends us questions about social science, we look for the answers in our books. We enjoy studying through riddle questions, and ma'am helps us a lot," said student Janki Nadiya.

Her former principal, Sanjaykumar Patel of Balsasan Primary School, where Diptiben began her teaching journey, recalls her early dedication.

"She became so beloved by the students that she cared for them like a mother. Social Science was her main subject, and daily research in it had become her habit," he said.

Today, Diptiben Joshi's creative teaching approach stands as a model of innovation in Gujarat's education system, proving that when passion meets purpose, even the most traditional subjects can come alive in the classroom. (ANI)

