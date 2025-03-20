Gandhinagar, Mar 20 (PTI) Mangroves will be planted across 15,000 hectares in Gujarat under the Centre's Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) scheme, said the state government on Thursday.

The MISHTI programme has been launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to promote mangrove conservation, restoration, and reforestation along India's coastline.

Also Read | Telangana Police Asks BJP MLA T Raja Singh To Use Bulletproof Vehicle for Security Reasons.

Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera told the assembly that the state is currently the national leader in mangrove afforestation.

“In the current fiscal, Gujarat has emerged as the number one state in India by planting mangroves in 11,930 hectares across Sir Creek, Kori Creek and Padala Bet in Kutch. Now, we are planning to plant mangroves in 15,000 hectares under the MISHTI scheme,” he said.

Also Read | Ola Electric Stock Price Drops 4.05% to INR 51.64 Apiece Following Reports of Regulatory Scrutiny Expand Its Stores Over Trade Violations.

The minister was addressing the House while seeking approval for the budgetary allocation for Forest and Environment, and Tourism departments.

When the scheme was launched in 2023, the Centre had set a target of planting mangroves in 540 square km area in five years, said Bera, adding that Gujarat has already planted mangroves across 190 square kilometres in just two years, he said.

The minister also said that Rs 5 crore has been allocated in the state's latest budget to increase mangrove diversity and develop Kori Creek and Padala Bet as tourist destinations.

The process of preparing a new Tourism Policy has already started as the five-year tenure of the existing policy ends in 2025, he said.

Also, a new lion safari will come up at Indroda Park in Gandhinagar, the minister told the House.

“We are planning to develop Asia's first desert theme-based zoo near Deesa town of Banaskantha district. A captive breeding and care centre for the conservation of caracal, a medium-sized wild cat, will come up in Kutch district and Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the same in this budget,” added Bera.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)