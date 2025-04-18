Valsad (Gujarat) [India], April 18 (ANI): A truck caught fire on National Highway 48 near Pardi village in Gujarat's Valsad district on Thursday, causing traffic disruption, officials said.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

Divyesh Patel, a fire officer present at the scene, said, "After receiving a call about the fire, we reached the spot. A total of three fire tenders arrived, and the fire was brought under control in half an hour. The highway (National Highway 48, Mumbai-Ahmedabad) was closed for half an hour."

The cause of the fire was not clear. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a bus caught fire on the Vidyasagar Setu in West Bengal's Howrah on Thursday evening, causing traffic disruption.

No injury to anyone or casualties were reported in the incident.

Upon receiving information, a team of firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

According to officials, the fire broke out suddenly while the bus was on the bridge. The exact cause of the fire was not clear. (ANI)

