Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Union Environment Ministry has approved Project Lion with a budget of Rs 2,927.71 crore for Asiatic Lion conservation.

According to a release by Gujarat Information Department, the initiative aims to ensure the well-being of Asiatic lions, whose population, according to the 2020 estimation, stands at 674 lions spread across 53 talukas in nine districts, covering nearly 30,000 sq km in Gujarat.

Project Lion stands as a transformative initiative dedicated to the conservation and expansion of the Asiatic lion population, ensuring their long-term survival through strategic habitat management and community participation.

"The foundation of Project Lion was laid on Independence Day, August 15, 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address from the Red Fort, underscored the government's commitment to securing the future of Asiatic lions through community involvement, technology-driven conservation, wildlife healthcare, proper habitat management, and human-lion conflict mitigation," the release said.

Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has played a pivotal role in advancing conservation measures, ensuring that Project Lion aligns with the state government's long-term vision for wildlife protection and sustainable development.

Since the Barda sanctuary is populated with eight lions, it was planned to develop the Barda sanctuary as a 'second home' for lions under this project. Due to the natural spread and successful breeding of Asiatic lions in Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, Barda has emerged as a second home for lions, and today, 17 lions, including six adult lions and 11 cubs, reside in the Barda area.

Project Lion encompasses a wide range of strategies, including habitat and population management, wildlife health, human-wildlife conflict mitigation, local community participation, tourism development, scientific research, training, eco-development, and biodiversity conservation.

To strengthen lion conservation, 237 beat guards (162 men, 75 women) were recruited in 2024. They patrol protected areas, prevent conflicts, and safeguard lion habitats. 92 rescue vehicles have been deployed for swift wildlife emergency response, rescue of wild animals and ensuring timely medical care.

To reduce human-wildlife conflict, 11,000 machans have been built, helping farmers protect crops while ensuring safety and coexistence with lions. A key safety measure is the construction of parapet walls around 55,108 open wells to prevent wildlife falls, reduce fatalities, and protect animals and water sources.

"The Government of India has approved a National Referral Center for Wildlife Health, with 20.24 hectares of land allocated in New Pipaliya, Junagadh district. Work on the centre's boundary wall is currently being done," the release said.

A high-tech monitoring centre and a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital have been established in Sasan to monitor wildlife in the Gir region.

On World Lion Day, under the leadership of Chief Minister Patel, more than 11065 institutions and approximately 18.90 lakh students and individuals actively participated in awareness programs.

To prevent lion accidents on railway tracks in the Greater Gir region, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been developed in collaboration with railway authorities, significantly reducing such incidents.

The launch of Project Lion marks a historic moment in India's conservation journey. With Gujarat leading the way, the initiative will ensure the long-term survival and well-being of Asiatic lions, solidifying India's position as a global leader in wildlife conservation. (ANI)

