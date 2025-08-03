Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a 'Viksit Bharat Samvad' with traders, merchants, industrialists, and prominent citizens at Iskcon Fern in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

Speaking about India's robust and continuously growing economy compared to other countries, the Railway Minister stated that while global economies have seen declining growth rates post the COVID-19 pandemic, India has witnessed a consistent rise in its growth rate--a matter of both pride and joy. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy, with its economy valued at Rs 331 lakh crore as of March 31 this year.

Highlighting India's growing global stature and capabilities, the Minister also shared insights into indigenous manufacturing. He elaborated on the features of the Vande Bharat train, emphasising that it is a fully indigenous, world-class train equipped with modern amenities. He urged citizens to participate in the national mission to realise the vision of a Developed India.

The Minister further noted that there was a time when India had no recognition in the field of electronics manufacturing. However, over the past decade, India has emerged as a major hub with USD 150 billion worth of electronics manufacturing. Not only that, but India is now also taking a leading position in the semiconductor sector on the global stage.

As part of the Viksit Bharat Samvad, local industrialists and citizens engaged in discussions with the Minister regarding Bhavnagar's issues and infrastructure needs. In response to a query on FTR, Vaishnaw assured that there will be no issues related to FTR in the future.

He also announced the development of a container port in Bhavnagar, affirming the government's commitment to the region's growth. When a demand was raised for setting up an IT park in Bhavnagar through STPI (Software Technology Parks of India), the Minister immediately spoke to the concerned official over the phone and adopted a positive approach to ensure the facility is approved.

Minister of Labour & Employment, Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukhbhai Mandaviya, recalling the longstanding association of Vaishnaw with Bhavnagar, expressed gratitude on behalf of the people for his visit.

He also noted that the Viksit Bharat Samvad was organised to inform citizens about the government's various steps for Bhavnagar's development, as well as future policies and plans, in the context of India's journey toward becoming a developed nation.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Bambhaniya thanked the Railway Minister on behalf of the people of Bhavnagar for accepting and implementing various demands for improved railway facilities in the region.

At the beginning of the event, MLA Jitubhai Vaghani delivered the welcome address. At the conclusion, traders, merchants, industrialists, prominent citizens, and various associations honoured Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

On this occasion, dignitaries including MLAs Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Sejalben Pandya, Gautambhai Chauhan, Mayor Bharatbhai Barad, District Collector Dr. Manish Kumar Bansal, Commissioner N.K. Meena, District Development Officer Hanul Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Harshad Patel, and several officials and citizens from Bhavnagar were present in large numbers.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukhbhai Mandaviya and Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Bambhaniya, were also specially present at the event. (ANI)

