Ahmedabad, Jan 19 (PTI) The second day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gujarat on Tuesday ended without any issues across 161 booths where doctors and healthcare workers, including nurses and paramedical staff, were administered doses of Covishied, officials said.

While the government intended to administer the vaccine to 13,000 beneficiaries identified under the first priority group on Tuesday, the exact number of recipients will be known late in night, they said.

A total of 13,274 beneficiaries were inoculated on the first day of the vaccination drive on January 16, Gujarat health department had said.

The vaccination drive in Gujarat will be undertaken three days in a week in eight municipal corporation areas, and on four days in a week in the rest of the state.

"The process to administer Covishield vaccine to the beneficiaries among healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff remained smooth across all the 161 centres in the state," said Gujarat Immunisation Officer Dr Nayan Jani.

"We are targeting to cover between 12,000 to 13,000 beneficiaries (on Tuesday). The vaccine was administered across 161 centres," he said.

He said each large centre will cover around 100 beneficiaries while each small centre set up at community health centres (CHCs) will cater to 50 beneficiaries.

Another official said the exact figure of beneficiaries who received the jabs during the day will be made available late in the night.

Jani said the vaccination exercise will not be conducted anywhere in Gujarat on Sunday and Monday.

"In the corporation areas, the drive will not be conducted on Friday as well," he added.

The Gujarat government had identified 4.31 lakh beneficiaries in the first phase of vaccination.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said no case of serious adverse reaction due to administration of a vaccine was reported from anywhere in Gujarat.

Some beneficiaries, however, did complain of minor adverse reactions, such as fever and headache, but experts said they were normal.

