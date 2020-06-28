Ahmedabad, Jun 28 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise of 624 new coronavirus cases, taking the total case count to 31,397, state Health department said.

With 19 more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state has risen to 1,809.

A total of 391 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 22,808, it said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 6,780 while the condition of 19 patients is critical, as per the Health department.

