Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 16 (ANI): Gujarat has long been a beacon of industrial strength and entrepreneurial zeal. With its consistently high ranking in the Ease of Doing Business index, the state is now forging ahead as a global hotspot for innovation and investment. At the heart of this transformation is i-Hub Gujarat, a government-backed innovation centre playing a pivotal role in nurturing start-ups and empowering a new generation of entrepreneurs.

Designed as more than just a co-working space, i-Hub offers a dynamic environment where innovation meets opportunity. The facility provides customised workspace solutions at minimal cost, along with access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and state support -- all of which are proving instrumental in driving growth for early-stage ventures.

Vaishali Mehta, Co-founder of Joy Spoon, says that i-Hub has been a game changer. She shares that strong support was provided by i-Hub, and a government grant of Rs 8 lakhs was received by their start-up, giving it a significant boost. Renting space in the market would have required a substantial expense, but at i-Hub, only Rs 3,000 per seat is charged. Additionally, several other perks are provided free of cost.

The affordability and infrastructure offered by i-Hub are matched by its vibrant community. Entrepreneurs working here don't just share office space -- they collaborate, ideate, and evolve together. It's an ecosystem where creativity thrives and ideas gain momentum.

Sah Astitva Private Limited, founded by Meet Joshi, has greatly benefited from the ecosystem, which is credited with playing a crucial role in the company's journey. The first and most significant advantage was seen in the excellent infrastructure that was provided. More importantly, the need for extensive networking efforts was removed, as all necessary resources were made available at the location--including interactions with government officials and connections with fellow start-ups. Solutions to their own problems were discovered by learning from the challenges faced by others.

In addition to affordable office space and peer collaboration, i-Hub ensures that start-ups are never short on guidance. Entrepreneurs like Akash Shah, founder of B2B One Mart, find value in the ongoing mentorship support.

"Renting a private office would cost us Rs50,000 to Rs60,000, but here it's just Rs3,000 per seat. And whenever we're stuck or unsure about the next step, i-Hub or Geo Sec connects us with a mentor. That kind of support is invaluable," says Shah.

As Gujarat integrates infrastructure, mentorship, and forward-looking policies, it's setting new benchmarks for fostering entrepreneurship. With i-Hub leading the charge, the state is not just enabling ease of doing business--it is shaping a globally competitive, innovation-first economy. For many young businesses, Gujarat is no longer just a place to start--it's a place to scale, sustain, and soar. (ANI)

