Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI): On the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) held in Rajkot, special focus was placed on the textile industry. The state's textile sector is an important medium for development as it generates innovative employment and is a sustainable industry.

On this subject, experts held in-depth discussions at the seminar and presented their views, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

The textile industry is not merely a textile products sector, but the driving force of Gujarat's economic transformation. Through innovative technology, employment generation, and sustainable development, this industry is making a significant contribution to the development of the state and the country.

At the VGRC, experts exchanged their views on the new dimensions of this industry, technology, and how textile exports can be increased at the global level.

At this seminar, Welspun Group's Resident Director Updeep Singh, Joint Managing Director of the Wazir Group Prashant Agrawal, Scientist DS Patel from the Cotton Research Centre of Navsari University, Chairman of CITI Ashwinchandra, and President of the Cotton Association of India Vinay Kotak were specially present.

While presenting their views, these dignitaries stated that the development of the textile industry in Gujarat has progressed very well.

"This industry has established its distinct identity in the global market. To remain competitive at the global level in the textile industry, it has become very necessary to develop capabilities in the direction of innovative technology and new designs. Today, fashion plays a very important role in the textile industry, but to keep pace with changing fashion over time, the use of innovative technology has become essential," the release stated.

Globally, the textile industry is estimated to be worth approximately USD 900 billion. To meet the growing demand for textiles over time, innovative technology will need to be adopted, along with giving priority to design and quality. Cotton is produced in 11 states of India, among which Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana are leading in cotton production. Cotton production in Gujarat is carried out in very good quantities.

The release mentioned further that today, farmers in Gujarat have been able to significantly increase their production through BT cotton. Due to this quality cotton, they also receive better prices. For the development of textiles, the government alone cannot work; farmers, companies, and the government must work together for the development of this sector. Only then will cotton production increase and we will succeed in doubling farmers' income,.

Through innovative technology, innovation-driven production methods, and eco-friendly manufacturing, this industry is progressing today. The textile industry makes a significant contribution to the state's GDP and export sector. It also encourages small and medium enterprises, which increases employment. The industry has strengthened the employment structure in both handicrafts and machinery sectors. Training and skill development programs for workers and artisans have also been implemented.

Sustainable development and innovative technology have led this sector to adopt environmentally friendly practices. Innovative technologies such as recycling, water conservation, and energy conservation are being used. Global competition, raw material prices, and changes in market demand pose challenges for the industry; however, innovative production, digitalisation, and new marketing strategies will further strengthen this industry, the release stated.

At this seminar, invited dignitaries including the High Commissioner of partner country Rwanda, Jacqueline Mukangira, were present. (ANI)

