Ahmedabad, Mar 28 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3-lakh mark and reached 3,00,866 on Sunday with the addition of 2,270 fresh cases, the state health department said.

With the death of eight more patients, the overall fatality count in the state rose to 4,492, the department said in a release.

A total of 1,605 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,84,846, it said.

Gujarat's case recovery rate now stands at 94.68 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 11,528, it said.

Of the eight fatalities, two persons each succumbed to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad and Rajkot, while three deaths occurred in Surat and one in Vadodara.

At 775, Surat reported the highest number of new cases in the day in the state, followed by 615 in Ahmedabad, 232 in Vadodara, and 197 in Rajkot, the department said.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar reported 41 fresh cases, Jamnagar 39, Bhavnagar 35, Mehsana 26, Amreli 24, Kutch and Patan 23 each, and Dahod and Kheda 22 each.

In Gujarat, the total number of people who have been vaccinated for coronavirus so far reached 51,95,363.

6,29,222 of these beneficiaries have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, it said, adding 1,36,737 beneficiaries were inoculated on Sunday.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,00,866, new cases 2,270, death toll 4,492, discharged 2,84,846, active cases 11,528, people tested so far - figures not released.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported, which pushed the overall tally to 3,585.

With ten more people getting discharged during the day, the number of recoveries mounted to 3,430, officials said.

The UT is now left with 153 active cases, they said, adding that the death toll stood at two.

