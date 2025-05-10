Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib were shifted to Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib in Amritsar from the Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Havelian village of Tarn Taran on Friday.

Manager of Golden Temple, Rajinder Singh, said that the holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib are being shifted to safer locations.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: We Should Remain Hopeful Situation Doesn't Escalate, Says MEA Official.

"Given the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have visited the villages and, after the consent of Granthis of the Gurdwara, the holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib are being shifted to safer locations. This is a village along the border...The holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib are being shifted to Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib in Amritsar," Singh told ANI.

Earlier today, the Punjab government cancelled all leaves approved for the IAS and PCS officers across the state. It has also been instructed that no officer shall proceed on any kind of leave or move from station of posting without the explicit approval of the Chief Secretary.

Also Read | IMF Approves USD 1 Billion Loan for Pakistan, Announces PM Shehbaz Sharif's Office.

"In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, it has been decided that no officer shall proceed on any kind of leave or leave their station of posting without the explicit approval of the Chief Secretary, Punjab. All the leaves approved so far stand cancelled," said an order issued by Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, Secretary, Personnel.

The District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) in Amritsar has urged all residents to stay indoors, keep their lights turned off, and draw their curtains for safety.

"All citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from the windows, keep lights turned off, and draw the window curtains. There is no need to panic. A siren will blow now, and we will pass the message again once it is clear," the Amritsar DPRO said.

Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. According to Indian defence officials, the attacks were intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)