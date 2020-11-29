New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, saying the teachings of the Sikh guru have universal appeal and will forever inspire people to follow the path of compassion and humility.

Guru Nanak Dev has remained an icon of truth, compassion and righteousness through his noble life, he said.

"He has a unique place among the spiritual leaders, preceptors, reformers and saints of India. His teachings have universal appeal and would forever inspire us to follow the path of compassion and humility and to show respect for all humankind, irrespective of caste, creed or religion," Naidu said in his message.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is always an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate, he said.

"But this year, given the unprecedented health emergency due to COVID-19, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate the festival by adhering to COVID health and hygiene protocols," the vice president said.

"On this joyous occasion, I pray for harmony and peace in the country," Naidu said.

