Kurukshetra, November 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the life and sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur is a very big inspiration and "the tradition of our gurus is the foundation of our nation's character, our culture, and our core spirit". Speaking at the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the revered Guru considered the protection of truth, justice, and faith as his religion.

PM Modi recalled his visit to Ayodhya earlier in the day and said "today is a wonderful confluence of India's heritage". "This morning, I was in Ayodhya, the city of Ramayana and now I am here in Kurukshetra, the city of the Gita. We are all here paying homage to Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his 350th martyrdom day. I respectfully bow to all the saints and respected Sangat present among us at this event," he said. Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2025: Date, History and Significance of Observing Shaheedi Diwas for the Ninth Sikh Guru.

"Five or six years ago, another remarkable coincidence occurred. In 2019, on November 9th, when the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram Temple was announced, I was in Dera Baba Nanak for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor. I prayed that the path to the construction of the Ram Temple would be paved, that the aspirations of millions of Ram devotees would be fulfilled, and all our prayers were fulfilled. That very day, the decision came in favour of the Ram Temple," he added.

The Prime Minister said personalities like Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur are rare in history. "Their life, their sacrifice, and their character are a great source of inspiration. In that era of Mughal invaders, Guru Sahib established an ideal of bravery... During the era of Mughal invaders, Kashmiri Hindus were being forcibly converted to Islam. Amid this crisis, a group of victims sought assistance from Guru Sahib. At that time, Sri Guru Sahib had replied to those victims that you all should clearly tell Aurangzeb that if Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur accepts Islam, then we will all adopt Islam," he said. Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom for Protection of Faith, Humanity Will Forever Illuminate Our Society: PM Modi.

"Today, when the Dharma Dhwaja has been hoisted in Ayodhya, I have the opportunity to seek blessings from the Sikh community. Just a short while ago, the Panchjanya Memorial was also inaugurated on the land of Kurukshetra. Standing on this very land of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna declared the protection of truth and justice as the greatest religion... Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji also considered the protection of truth, justice, and faith as his religion. On this historic occasion, the Government of India has the privilege of dedicating a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin at the feet of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. I wish that our government continues to serve the Guru tradition in this manner," he added.

PM Modi said sacred land of Kurukshetra is an important center of the Sikh tradition. "See the good fortune of this land, almost all the Gurus of the Sikh tradition visited this place during their holy journey. When the ninth Guru, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, visited this holy land, he left an impression of his intense penance and fearless courage here," he said.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Sikh Gurus, a revered spiritual leader, philosopher, poet, and warrior. PM Modi earlier inaugurated 'Panchjanya', constructed in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna, in Kurukshetra. PM Modi also visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre that features installations depicting significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

