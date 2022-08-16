Gurugram, Aug 16 (PTI) Four people died and two others were injured as a truck overturned and fell on their car on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Sidhrawli village around 2 am, they said.

Six people, including two women and a driver, were returning to Noida from Udaipur, they said.

A woman, two men and the driver were among those dead, police said.

Station House Officer (Bilaspur) Ajay Malik said the families of the deceased and the injured have been informed about the incident. FIR will be registered soon.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary and the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Police said that all passengers of the car were working at a private company in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

