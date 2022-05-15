Gurugram, May 15 (PTI) BJP and Karni Sena leader Suraj Pal Ammu was allegedly attacked in a condolence meeting here on Sunday, police said.

According to the FIR lodged at the Sohna City police station, Pawan Verma, a friend of Ammu, hit the BJP leader with the butt of a revolver around 4.45 during a condolence meeting at a dharamshala.

Ammu in his complaint said the accused had grabbed his property.

People present on the occasion announced social boycott of the accused.

The complaint has been registered under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 25 (1B) (a) of the Arms Act at Sohna City police station.

