Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 16 (ANI): A clash broke out between two groups at restaurants in Gurugram's Cyber City on Sunday, damaging three autorickshaws and several motorcycles, the police said on Monday.

According to the Investigating Officer from the Shivaji Nagar police station, Padam Kishor, the altercation began over food and drinks.

Notably, on Monday, the police received information about a vehicle being set on fire near the restaurant, though it remains unclear if the incident is related to the initial clash or another matter.

"The clash broke out over food and drinks... Three autos and a few bikes were also damaged during the clash, and we had taken them away... We came back after getting information about a vehicle that was set on fire, but we don't know if it is connected to the same incident or some other issue... The clash broke out last night...we are investigating the matter," the Investigating Officer said.

The police are currently investigating the situation. More details awaited. (ANI)

