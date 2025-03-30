Gurugram (Hry), Mar 30 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a girl in 2021, police said on Sunday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar has also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict, they added.

According to police, a man got a complaint filed about his missing 16-year-old daughter on February 17, 2021. An FIR was registered at the DLF phase-1 police station and the girl was subsequently traced. After a medical examination, doctors confirmed that she was raped.

Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR, police said.

Accused Furkan, a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and sent to judicial custody, they added.

Police investigated the case thoroughly and presented all the necessary evidence and witnesses before the court, officials said.

"On the basis of the chargesheet filed and the evidence and witnesses collected by by police, the court sentenced the accused to 20 years of imprisonment on Saturday," a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

