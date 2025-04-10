Gurugram, Apr 10 (PTI) A man rammed his car into a pole on Gurugram-Faridabad road in an inebriated condition on Thursday morning, killing a woman who was travelling with him, police said.

The driver suffered injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His medical examination revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol while driving, they said.

According to the police, Faridabad resident Kartik along with his female friend Manisha, from Delhi's Madangir, came to a Gurugram club on Wednesday night to party.

While they were returning around 5:30 am on Thursday, the car crashed into a pole near Gwal Pahari after an animal suddenly came on the road, they said

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and rushed both the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Manisha dead, they said.

ASI Jogendra Kumar said that during a medical examination at the hospital, Kartik was found to be drunk. Both families have been informed about the accident.

The body was handed over to family after post-mortem and an FIR was registered against Kartik at DLF phase 1 police station, the police said.

