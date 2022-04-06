Gurugram, Apr 6 (PTI) The Gurugram Municipal Corporation on Wednesday sealed a farmhouse following complaints that it was being run as a picnic spot for several years, an official said.

Subdivisional magistrate Satish Yadav confirmed the sealing of the farmhouse in Bhondsi.

According to civic officials, the owner of the farmhouse was illegally running commercial activity on the property and had no valid permissions or no-objection certificate from any department.

