Gurugram, Dec 25 (PTI) The Gurugram Police arrested a man accused of killing a cab driver on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Manesar.

The accused claimed he was drunk and he had shot the cab driver as he did not have the money for fare, police said on Monday.

Police found the cab driver's body on the driver seat at the roadside of the main carriageway of the highway on Saturday morning. The driver was shot at his temple.

A police team led by Sub Inspector Lalit Kumar of crime unit, Manesar, arrested the accused from Delhi on Sunday. The accused is identified as Sahil alias Chotu (22), a native of the Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, said police.

A senior police officer said that the accused revealed during interrogation that he had booked the cab from Dharuhera and was under the influence of alcohol.

"On the way, the cab driver asked for the fare but the accused did not have the money. He stopped the cab near Aravali Dhaba and went to buy gutkha. After coming back, he shot the driver and fled. We are questioning the accused," said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

The cab driver was identified as Udayvir Singh (32), a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was engaged with the Ola cab service.

