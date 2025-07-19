Gurugram, Jul 18 (PTI) A school in Sector 46 received a bomb threat, following which it was evacuated and a search operation conducted, but nothing suspicious was found, police said on Friday.

H S V Global School received the threat through an email past midnight on Friday, claiming that explosives have been hidden in different classrooms, a police official said.

The school administration informed the police, who rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation that lasted for about two hours, he said. It was around 11 am that the police were informed, and by that time, students had already arrived at the school.

Officials evacuated the classrooms one by one and carried out a thorough check, but nothing suspicious was found, police said, adding some parents took their children home after receiving the news of the bomb threat.

According to officials, the sender of the threat email said he would commit suicide once he gets to know about the explosion in the school.

"The sender of the email is being identified, and he will be arrested soon. The threat was a hoax. Many schools in Delhi have also received bomb threats. A probe is underway", said Sandeep Kumar, the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

When contacted, the school spokesperson said police were investigating the matter.

More than 45 schools and three colleges in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Friday, triggering panic among the students and their parents. The threats, however, later turned out to be hoaxes.

This was the fourth day this week that schools and colleges in the national capital were targets of bomb threats.

Although the threats turned out to be hoaxes, many panic-gripped parents chose not to send their children to school on Friday.

