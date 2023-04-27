Gurugram, Apr 27 (PTI) A Gurugram woman was allegedly duped of more than Rs 9 lakh by a man who introduced himself as a foreign national and befriended her on social media, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered at Cyber Crime (West) police station on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by the woman, a resident of Palam Vihar.

According to the complaint, the woman began interacting with the man on Instagram a few weeks ago. The man introduced himself as Andrew Dwayne. A few days later, he told her that he was coming to India to meet her.

"The man called me on April 6 and said that he has reached Mumbai airport but he has been caught by the customs department," she said.

Subsequently, a woman who claimed to be a customs department employee called her and asked for Rs 38,700.

"I transferred this money and she again demanded Rs 6.60 lakh and claimed that I have to pay. After I transferred a total of Rs 9,40,700, the foreign national stopped talking to me and did not even respond to my messages. Then I became suspicious and complained to the police," the woman said.

Police said they were investigating the matter.

