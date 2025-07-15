Itanagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday called for bold and strategic initiatives to empower the youth of the state through skill development and entrepreneurship.

He stressed the importance of creating opportunities, extending financial support and providing structured handholding to enable young Arunachalis to fully leverage various central and state government schemes.

Speaking at an event by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on 'Leveraging Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Potential in Arunachal Pradesh' on Tuesday, the governor said, "Empowering our youth through training, entrepreneurship, and industry-linked skill development is laying the foundation for Viksit Arunachal."

Expressing confidence in the role of CII, Parnaik said partnerships with institutions of repute would ensure that youths are equipped with relevant skills and integrated meaningfully into the state's development journey.

Calling for a dedicated institute for skilling and entrepreneurship in the state, Parnaik said, “Our youths have the talent and the will to succeed, they only need the right exposure. With CII's experience and network, we can open doors for them to dream big and contribute to Arunachal's future.”

He urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu to consider "bold investments in skill infrastructure and entrepreneurship", citing long-term benefits.

Highlighting the state's immense potential in sectors such as hydropower, agro-based industries, rare earth minerals, floriculture, and tourism, the governor advocated industry-specific training that prepares youths to lead future ventures.

Khandu underlined the state government's focus on green investments that protect Arunachal's natural wealth while driving economic development.

“We are advancing with sustainable development at the core and exploring sectors where Arunachal can lead without compromising its ecological heritage," he said.

Khandu credited the "rapid pace" of infrastructure and connectivity development in the state to the proactive initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and called upon the youth to evolve into job creators rather than just job seekers.

